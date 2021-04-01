DJ Wyse features Bless on 'Angelina'

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

In the music industry, only a few disc jockeys (DJs) can successfully combine the craft of DJing while actively releasing wonderful music.

DJ Wyse has shown such exceptionality. The Ghanaian, American-based DJ is set to release a new single titled ‘Angelina’, a song that features one of Ghana’s favorites, Bless.



This comes after Wyse’s first single ‘Mame Sanka’ released in 2020. His new single ‘Angelina’ is produced by Beatmonsta, who is also one of Ghana’s celebrated producers as well.



The addition of Bless, “Chocho Mucho” hitmaker is no doubt a move that will add extra beauty to the song. The STB House Entertainment signee is known for his album “Meda enda” which was released in 2010 and has won him some nominations such as HighLife Song of The Year, HiighLife Artist of The Year, Song writer of the year, and New Artist of The Year, all during the 2011 Music Awards Festival.



The artist love for music can’t be questioned as he started recording as early as age 16. Among other great artist, he has featured Okyeame Kwame and Kofi Kinaata on his songs and has performed alongside some great Ghanaian arts like CK Man, Okyeame Kwame, Shatta Wale, Guru, Efya, Asem, and George Jahraa.

DJ Wyse has served several international artist as a DJ which speaks to his versatility. These artist include P Square (Nigeria), Diamond Platinum (Tanzania), KCee (Nigeria), Kuami Eugene (Ghana), KiDi (Ghana), DarkoVibes (Ghana), R2Bees (Ghana), Kidum (Rwanda), Sarkodie (Ghana), Tekno (Nigeria), Akote (Kenya), Jaguar Kenya (Kenya), and Wizkid (Nigeria), Flava (Nigeria).



Known off the stage as Daniel Opare, he started his professional career in 2006, and looks forward to to his music taking off to new heights. Dj Wyse Currently Runs his own record label known as Wyse Music. The Worcester resident DJ Wyse is marked to do wonders if he is to continue on this path of the consistent release of magnificent music.



