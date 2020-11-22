DJ switch is Ghana’s Best Young DJ of the Year

Erica Tandoh, popularly known as ‘DJ Switch’, has been adjudged the Best Young DJ of the Year at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards.

The season 8 TV3 ‘Talented Kids’ winner was part of several other Ghanaian DJs nominated for this year’s event which took place on Saturday, November 21 in Accra.



The award ceremony which was hosted by Ghanaian DJ and radio presenter, Andy Dosty witnessed performances from Shatta Wale, DopeNation, Bosom P-Yung, Teflon Flexx, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, and others.



Nonetheless, the 11-year-old, in 2018 won the Discovery of the Year Award at the aforementioned Ghana DJ Awards, which made her the youngest ever recipient of a Ghanaian DJ award. In 2019, she was crowned the ‘Overall Best DJ of the Year’ at the same award ceremony.



The young Ghanaian DJ, in 2018, was invited by Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda to perform and speak at their ‘Goalkeepers’ event in New York City, where she performed as the opening act for the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

In 2019, rapper Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation honored her achievement for their Black History Month celebration.







