DJs Union formed

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

DJs in Ghana have unveiled a new union known as the DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA).

The union which is the first of its kind will serve as an umbrella body for DJs in Ghana and secure a complete organization of all DJs for their mutual protection and advancement.



“One of our core mandates is to regulate member’s relations with their employers for better working conditions”, says Merqury Quaye, PR for the organization.



“We are going to work to maximize the employment and overall income of DJs and this is something that is really key to us as well as to protect and advance member’s knowledge of the art”, Mr Kwame Adu Gyamfi, acting president of the union has established.

“There are a lot of DJs out there who got into the job out of passion without any formal knowledge about the profession that they are into. So through DJUGA these DJs are going to get the opportunity to get education through conferences, workshops that are going to be organized. So that at the end of the day every DJ gets to understand the rudiments of the profession”, Merqury Quaye continued in an interview on Hitz 103.9FM.



“When you have people in a certain craft who don’t understand the rudiment, there is chaos, there should be a code of conduct and that’s exactly what DJUGA stands for”, he added.



Since the announcement of the union, many industry personalities including DJ of the year at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards, Vyrusky, DJ Ikon, Andy Dosty Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and Mr Ahumah Bosco Ocansey have welcomed and endorsed the initiative which is spearheaded by activist and DJ advocate, Merqury Quaye.