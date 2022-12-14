1
DKB and Prince David Osei trade banters over cedi appreciation

DKB AND PRINCE.png DKB and Prince David Osei trade banters on Twitter

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB has disagreed with actor Prince David Osei’s comments, following the gradual appreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

As of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the US dollar experienced a gradual drop in value, thereby, trading against the cedi at a buying price of GHC10.3948 and a selling price of GHC10.4052.

Identifying that this was a good sign, the actor took to Twitter to express excitement over the development.

A pleased David Osei also rescinded his decision to protest the poor state of the country’s economy as declared earlier.

“Hallelujah the Cedi is appreciating remarkably. 9.56ghc to a 1$. The economy is gradually getting back on track!! Now we need to see the effect in our daily lives, goods and services.. God bless ????????,” Prince David Osei’s Twitter post captured.

But DKB believes that the development isn’t worth celebrating if prices of goods and services are still stagnant.

“A reducing exchange rate with no correlating reduction on food prices and fuel prices is useless,” he responded to the actor’s post.

In what seemingly graduated into an exchange, Prince David Osei did not let things slide as he took to Twitter with a reply to DKB.

The actor said DKB should learn to appreciate the little changes and be hopeful that things get better instead of criticizing.

“So would you have preferred the cedi went up to 20ghc per $ before the end of the year? We know we have issues as a country but let’s be hopeful for the small changes we seeing?”

It did not end there as DKB retweeted Prince David Osei’s post and threw jabs at the actor who once campaigned for the ruling New Patriotic Party.

“You have no option but to celebrate small victories because you have committed to them and you owe allegiance. I don't owe allegiance to any party, I talk for Ghanaians. Until prices reduce and cash burden on us goes down, we won't celebrate any damn small Victories! Tueh!

