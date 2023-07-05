1
DKB assembles 4Kings, OB Amponsah, Waris, others for Comedy Express ‘lookalike’ edition

Dkb S DKB is the brain behind Comedy Express

Wed, 5 Jul 2023

Stand-up comedian DKB is set to thrill comedy fans with ‘Comedy Express’ featuring the 4Kings as he stages the ‘lookalike’ edition of the show.

Known to be Ghana’s premium monthly comedy show, the event is scheduled for July 7, 2023, at the Snap Cinema, Accra.

In the last couple of months, there has been an increase in people who claim to look like famous personalities, and this has sparked discussions among the public. Some individuals in this lookalike craze have received praise, which has led to them gaining popularity.

On the other hand, there are also those who have faced criticism or backlash for trying to capitalize on someone else's appearance or for attempting to deceive others by pretending to be a celebrity lookalike.

Notable among these individuals are the 4Kings – the lookalikes of King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Mr. Drew – who would be appearing on stage on this edition of the Comedy Express.

Also performing are renowned and witty comedians OB Amponsah, Comedian Waris, MJ the Comedian and DKB.

