DKB defends Shatta Wale

Dkb Dkb Dkb DKB is a popular Ghanaian comedian

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has disagreed with Bulldog for asserting that all of Shatta Wale’s money could not even afford him a feature with DJ Khaled.

Earlier, when videos of DJ Khaled’s hangout with Burna Boy went viral, Bulldog took to social media with statements that suggested that the Nigerian singer is living Shatta Wale’s dream.

Shatta Wale, all your money cannot buy this right here… I know your time will come, but until then, honour those who honour you. It brings more blessings and supernatural growth. Stop being bitter… be happy for everyone,” Bulldog’s post read

Bulldog’s comments have sparked divided opinions among netizens, with some criticizing him for chastising his artiste in that manner.

DKB, who also waded into the conversation, believes that favour is the driving force for uplifting human beings and not money.

“Ah its favour, it finds you with time. Wale's money couldn't buy a collabo with Beyoncé but he got it,” he wrote beneath popular blogger Nkonkonsa’s post.

EB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
