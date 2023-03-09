DKB explains why he's not always seen at other comedy specials

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, better known as DKB

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, better known as DKB, has provided insight into his absence from other comedians' comedy specials.

According to myjoyonline.com report, DKB stated that he is typically absent from such events when he is not invited to perform.



“I was not put on the bill, so whatever other engagements I have I could go and attend to it, but if you put me on the bill, I owe you a duty to show up,” DKB noted.



DKB explained that he does not feel obliged to attend such events when he is not listed as a performer but is merely invited as a guest.



He further noted that he does not take offence when he is not featured in other comedians' shows, as it is impossible for everyone to be on every show.



“First of all, I don’t take offence in somebody not putting me on their show or not. We can’t all be on everybody’s show. That is essentially the whole point.

“So if you didn’t see me at the event, I also had other engagements, and since I am not on the bill, well, I am not expected to perform,” he said.



He emphasized that if he is unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict, he sometimes attempts to make an appearance at the event.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







ADA/OGB