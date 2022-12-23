DKB goes beserk after shop attendants ignore him at filling station

Ghanaian comedian, DKB

Ghanaian comedian DKB has complained about how some filling station attendants treated him when he went to the station to buy some items.

In a video shared on December 22, 2022, by Headless YouTuber on Twitter, the comedian could be heard berating the shop attendants for hiding, pretending not to notice him, and ignoring him.



“Just look at the stupid behaviour, in the shop are three girls standing behind the flower. One in the middle and one on the left. I am at the filling station, Taifa Shell. I am honking, they are hearing me, but they are gossiping about me and refusing to come out.



“So the three of them there, I am just honking for one to come out and get my order. I am buying one drink…[honks]...I am flashing lights. See the boys are even confused because how am I flashing lights and they do not even mind me but you wake up and pray for a job…[keeps honking]...look they are hearing me but ignoring me,” he said.



The comedian questioned whether he didn't deserve to be served since he was in his car, noting that when he visits other gas stations, staff rush over to him to take his order.



“See, but they are in there. They think to say they fool but I go honking till they go break for here. It's just foolishness. Taifa Shell, it's this how you train your workers. Look at her face, how?

“Is it that when someone is sitting in a car, the person doesn't deserve to be served or does moving from inside to come and serve the person outside mean that you have undermined yourself of what.



“I go to other filling stations and the very moment I hone, they come out in their numbers. [hones louder] but you pray to God for work, it's okay I will go to another filling station to buy”



Meanwhile, netizens have responded to the trending video and discussed the comedian's actions.



A user said, “This is a normal thing. He has every right to be bored based on the present circumstance. We are just making a big deal out of it because some of y’all don’t like the guy. We have all seen attendants pressing their phones. You need to be attended to?”



“When I used to work in a supermarket immediately a car parks whether there is a horn or not you have to rush to the car and ask sir please do you need anything what can I get you and we make a lot of sales through that.. so I get what DKB is saying paa that one de3 he is ryt,” Another added

A third ranged saying, “Make he go Accra mall then honk for the entrance. All the shop attendants go komot come attend to am. Nsemhunu sei nkoaaa. They're sales personnel, not drive-through attendants. If some places do it, it's purely out of courtesy not job description."





ADA/BOG