DKB nearly walks off UTV's 'United Showbiz' after 'BHSS' jab from Halifax

DKB

Comedian DKB nearly walked off the set of UTV's United Showbiz after entering into a banter with broadcaster Halifax Ansah Addo on the show.

While discussing Akuapem Poloo's court case, the two panellists had heated arguments which led Halifax to go proverbial on DKB.



Halifax said that "some people have big heads but small sense (BHSS)".



This statement infuriated DKB who demanded an apology from Halifax because he felt insulted.

DKB believed the proverbial quote was targeted at him because he has a "big head" and insisted Halifax apologizes or he walks off the set.



Halifax refused and DKB stood up, attempting to step off but host Abeiku Santana intervened for him to remain on the programme.



