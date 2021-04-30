DKB reports Akuapem Poloo to the police for 'degrading' his name

The two have fallen out over fundraising DKB led to support Poloo

Presenter and comedienne, Derick Kobina Bonney, known in showbiz as DKB has reported actress Akuapem Poloo to the Ghana Police Service for "making degrading allegations against him on social media."

"On Thursday 29th April at 10:08am, I received a call to check out my name being tarnished on social media by Akuapem Poloo (Rosemond Brown).



"I duly went onlive to find her making degrading allegations against me that I had hoarded a 4,000 (four thousand ghana cedis) meant for her, sent by one Mama Alice.



"I haven't received any 4,000 cedis and I don't know any Mama Alice. I find these very false allegations that have caused me a lot of humiliation, disgrace and undermining of my integrity," DKB wrote in his statement sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.



Reacting to the development on his Facebook page, the comic actor wowed he will do everything in his capacity to get Akuapem Poloo punished for defamation.



"You can either be ungrateful or a defamer but you decided to be the 2. I swear on every sweat, blood and insults I've received, the extent to which I went to support is the same extent I'll go to drag you over this," he avered.









According to Poloo, she has been trying to reach DKB on the phone to take delivery of the said donations so that she can express appreciation to the donors but he is no picking the calls. The embattled actress said she has now been tagged "ungrateful" following the failure on her part to thank them, GhanaWeb reported.



“A woman named Maa Alice called yesterday… she said she had given money to DKB, GH¢4,000 to give it to me. The woman spoke very bitterly so I picked up my phone and called DKB, I was thinking maybe he was going to return my calls but till now, he hasn’t… let’s respect ourselves, you know I am a grateful being, thank you,” she said in a video published by GhanaWeb.



She continued, “There is something I want to clear because it is really tarnishing my name… since I came back from jail, a lot of people have been calling my business number telling me that they’ve given money to some people to give it to me and after I came back I couldn’t take their numbers to call to say thank you. You guys should know that Poloo appreciates every little thing.”



She added, “I want to say this, aside ThoseCalledCelebrities, who people gave money to send to me and my mother… I have not received money from any person. Since I came from jail, people have been calling me from UK and US telling me that they have given money to someone to give it to me and that, I didn’t say thank you so I am ungrateful.”