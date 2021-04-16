DKB reveals Akuapem Poloo’s current state behind bars

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Bonney who is popularly called DKB has revealed the state social media sensation Akuapem Poloo is in currently after he paid her a visit at the police station she is being held.

In a self-recorded video DKB shared online, he revealed that Akuapem Poloo looks well-kept physically when he saw her at the police station and thanked the police officers there for doing that great job.



He however mentioned that she is not herself psychologically because she looked very traumatized.



According to DKB, the lessons the mother of one has learnt following her conviction was very evident when he saw her.

The self–styled headmaster of Ghanaian comedian thus begged the judge on her case to try and temper justice with mercy and be lenient with Akuapem Poloo because she will be a changed person when she is finally released.



Watch the video below:



