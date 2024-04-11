DKB’s interesting joke that 'cracked up' Nigerians at an event

Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as 'DKB'

Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as ‘DKB’, was billed for the just-ended AY Live show in Nigeria, where he delivered an exhilarating performance.

In excerpts of his performance that have since gone viral, DKB was spotted delivering some interesting jokes that centred on relatable life topics.



As he effortlessly navigated through a range of topics, particularly romance, there was a loud applause coupled with excitement from patrons.



He shared excerpts of his performance online with the caption, “OMG I got Nigerians clapping for me on #AYLive stage! I have made it. Enjoy the historic moment!”



Netizens on Twitter have also applauded the popular Ghanaian comedian for putting up a remarkable performance.



The 2024 ‘AY Live All Stars Edition’, brought together a stellar line-up of comedians across Africa.

The event, organized by renowned comedian Ayo Makun, took place on Easter Sunday, March 31, at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos.



Check out DKB's performance below:





OMG I got Nigerians clapping for me on #AYLive stage! I have made it???? ????



Enjoy the historic moment! ???? ????#DKBatAYLive pic.twitter.com/D8REEI5gXV — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) April 10, 2024

EB/DA