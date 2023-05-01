DKB slams Makola wig vendors for disrupting wig fair organized by Nigerian business woman

Ghanaian comedian, DKB

On May Day, social media was set agog with reports of alleged disruption of a wig fair led by a Nigerian businesswoman by some wig vendors from Makola in Accra.

According to a video shared by blogger GhArticicles , the vendors were reportedly upset over the heavily discounted prices being offered at the fair, which they believed would negatively impact their sales in the Ghanaian market.



“Makola wig vendors disrupted a wig fair led by a Nigerian businesswoman over claims over heavily discounted prices that will affect sales in the Ghanaian market,” the blogger said.



Responding to the situation, popular Ghanaian comedian and commentator DKB criticized the Makola vendors for the alleged disruption of the fair.



He dismissed their complaints, calling them "stupid" and "foolish extorters."



He argued that in a free market, competition and lower prices are natural occurrence and that vendors who refuse to adapt to changes in the market are simply engaging in extortion.

DKB also referenced the recent drop in the value of the dollar, which should have led to a reduction in prices of items across board.



He accused the vendors of refusing to pass on the benefits of this reduction to their customers, highlighting their lack of concern for the well-being of their customers.



Dkb said, “Stupid!....is anybody fighting them for refusing to reduce their increased prices after the dollar went down from 15 gh to 11gh? Rubbish.....if a fucken free market..foolish extorters.”













