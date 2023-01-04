DNA results: Meek Mill 18% 'Ghanaian-Ivorian'

Meek Mill

Rapper Meek Mill has traced his ancestry to West Africa.

According to ancestry.com it is likely Mill's ancestors were original to the regions currently known as Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria.



DNA test results from ancestry.com estimate that the American rap star's ethnicity is 21 per cent from Benin and Togo; 18 per cent from Ivory Coast and Ghana; 18 per cent for Nigeria; 14 per cent from Cameroon, Congo and West Bantu Peoples; 8 per cent from Mali; and 5 per cent from Senegal.



Born and raised as Robert Rihmeek Williams in Philadelphia, USA, he shared the news on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on his Instagram Story.

Circling Ivory Coast and Ghana on the list, he wrote: “My second home!!!”



A day after, he was spotted in Ghana, West Africa, in the company of the Ghana DC bike stars, popping-a-wheelie.



The Dream Chasers record label founder was in Accra, Ghana, to headline the music festival called 'Afro Nation', at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square.