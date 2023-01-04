29
Menu
Entertainment

DNA results: Meek Mill 18% 'Ghanaian-Ivorian'

39374209 Meek Mill

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Rapper Meek Mill has traced his ancestry to West Africa.

According to ancestry.com it is likely Mill's ancestors were original to the regions currently known as Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana and Nigeria.

DNA test results from ancestry.com estimate that the American rap star's ethnicity is 21 per cent from Benin and Togo; 18 per cent from Ivory Coast and Ghana; 18 per cent for Nigeria; 14 per cent from Cameroon, Congo and West Bantu Peoples; 8 per cent from Mali; and 5 per cent from Senegal.

Born and raised as Robert Rihmeek Williams in Philadelphia, USA, he shared the news on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on his Instagram Story.

Circling Ivory Coast and Ghana on the list, he wrote: “My second home!!!”

A day after, he was spotted in Ghana, West Africa, in the company of the Ghana DC bike stars, popping-a-wheelie.

The Dream Chasers record label founder was in Accra, Ghana, to headline the music festival called 'Afro Nation', at the Marine Drive, Black Star Square.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP