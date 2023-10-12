DNA test reportedly shows Mohbad is the biological father of his son

Mohbad was a popular Nigerian singer

A DNA report widely circulating on social media has proven that the late singer Mohbad is the biological father of his son, Liam.

This comes shortly after a public outcry for a DNA test to ascertain whether Mohbad was indeed the real father of the 5-month-old boy.



One can recall that Mohbad died tragically on Tuesday, September 12, after a hospital visit.



However, the circumstances surrounding his death are still very blurry and under investigation.

After his death, his wife and son received donations from celebrities and sympathizers, which prompted some netizens to ask for a DNA test to verify the boy’s paternity before further donations were made.



Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo also alleged that Sam Larry is the biological father of the boy.