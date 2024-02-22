DSL's 'No Gree': A powerful anthem encouraging contentment amidst the illusion of lavish lifestyles

DSL is out with 'No Gree'

Stepping into the dynamic world of Amapiano, DSL boldly asserts his unique presence through the latest musical creation, "No Gree."

As the resounding anthem echoes through 2024, where the youth collectively chant "No Gree for anybody," signifying a year of firm resolve, DSL's composition becomes more than just a song; it becomes the pulse of a generation, urging individuals to stand firm, resist manipulation, and remain unyielding in the face of societal pressures.



Essentially, beyond the infectious rhythms and vibrant melodies, this anthem transcends the ordinary, delivering a profound message as the Lynx Entertainment artiste urges everyone to keep it real and find joy in the simple things, steering clear of the flashy but empty allure of a lavish lifestyle.



This Amapiano vibe produced by DJ Vyrusky was unveiled on Thursday, February 22, 2024.



“People succumb to pressure from social media too much. My message is simple: ‘Don’t succumb to any form of pressure’. The people you see living lavishly have big men sponsoring them and others are engaging in some dubious means to make things happen. It’s good to be wealthy but we will work hard to make our money,” he said.

DSL won Mentor X and has since been with Lynx Entertainment.







