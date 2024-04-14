DWP Academy's Roland Frimpong Nyarko is brand influencer for Tecno Camon30 series

Roland Frimpong Nyarko (Championrolie)

Source: Techno

Roland Frimpong Nyarko, a member of the esteemed DWP Academy and a brand influencer better known as Championrolie, has secured an opportunity as a brand influencer for the latest Tecno Camon30 series.

At the just-ended launch of the Tecno Camon30 series, he had the chance to explore the features of the latest smartphone innovation. From testing out the device's camera capabilities to exploring its advanced features, Championrolie provided valuable insights into what makes the Camon30 series a standout choice for tech enthusiasts. The event was star-studded with a glamorous theme, and Championrolie nailed the look, unveiling his stunning new appearance.



He is also the founder of the Championrolie Foundation, which is dedicated to bringing opportunities and hope for a brighter future for street kids. Two weeks ago, the Championrolie Foundation had its 2nd outreach event: Free Medical Health Screening, where a group of medical health volunteers, including doctors and nurses, screened over 700 kids at Kotobabi.



The Championrolie Foundation also partnered with Pepsodent Ghana, who offered free dental screenings for the kids and free samples. Another partner was Canvic Records, which offered a gaming experience for the kids. The foundation ensured that every kid was given a meal to eat. It was a successful event.

But it doesn't stop there; the Championrolie Foundation is now gearing up for its 3rd outreach event called Clothe-A-Child: Change a Life, aimed at taking care of the basic clothing needs of 1000 kids this coming June. Additionally, it will host a fun day for the kids filled with games to make it a memorable experience.



Championrolie is also the founder of CRDC, where he teaches dance online. His classes are open to anyone around the world, from beginners to pros, at a monthly rate.



Championrolie continues to pursue his dance career with the hope of teaching dance outside the country. He recently completed his East Africa tour and is set to travel to more countries. As an influencer, he hopes to work with more brands and create a positive impact through his talent.