Daakyehene receives two plaques from Ghana Media Personality Awards

Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, is a journalist and gospel musician

Broadcast journalist with XYZ Broadcasting, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, has received two plaques from Ghana Media Personality Awards.

Daakyehene’s socio-educative programme on TV XYZ dubbed ‘My Lawyer My Counselor’ won TV Development Show of the year as well as Host of the year during the 2022 Ghana Media Personality Awards.



My Lawyer My Counselor competed with other programmes that are impacting lives and communities such as Odonkomopa on TV Africa, Biribigyegyewo on Onua TV, My Health My Life on UTV, Talk life on Atinka TV, Revelations on Ghone TV.



The others are the hard truth on Ocean TV, Today’s Woman on TV3, The Couch on Pan Africa TV, and Obra ne woa on Gh One TV.



My Lawyer My Counselor is a human interest programme that focuses on social issues TV XYZ.

Matters of relationships, marriage, divorce, crime, rent, abuse, land, property and many challenges people face daily are discussed.



As the name suggests, Lawyers, Counsellors, Opinion Leaders, Commissioners, Motivational speakers from Religious faiths and many other institutions who appear on the programme help find solutions to the challenges.



The programme is aired every Sunday from 7PM – 8PM.



The host, Ofosu – Agyeman Boakye affectionately called Daakyehene is an accredited Judicial Service court correspondent, a Graduate of the University of Ghana and currently News Editor and Anchor at both Power FM and TV XYZ.