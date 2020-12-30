Dada Hafco donates to New Life Children’s Home

Highlife musician Dada Hafco has extended his act of benevolence to the New Life Children’s Home at Nungua by making a donation to the orphanage home.

The gesture which was executed on December 28, 2020, according to the musician, was to put smiles on the faces of the needy.



“It’s been a difficult year and we know that people in these communities are the ones that need the help the most. We’re giving back to society,” he said.



The items included bags of rice, oil, toiletries, and soft drinks.



In the last couple of years, Dada Hafco has proven to be a force to reckon with in the Highlife music space. In 2018, for instance, he released ‘Yebewu Nti’, a song that catapulted him to earn a nomination in the Highlife Song of the Year category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The song, punctuated with innuendos, stressed the need for one to enjoy life to the fullest regardless of the challenge one may be encountering.

A year after, he released ‘Our Story’, an inspirational song that featured Fameye.



Dada Hafco soared following the release of ‘Are you your girlfriend’s boyfriend’, a song that trumpeted some realities in relationships.



He is currently promoting his collaboration with Akwaboah titled ‘Playboy’.



