Entertainment

Dada KD bemoans lack of unity among highlife musicians

Musician, Dada Kwaku Duah

Ghanaian musician, Dada Kwaku Duah, otherwise known as Dada KD, has bemoaned over lack of unity among highlife musicians.

Discussing what is hindering the growth of highlife music in the country with Grandmaster Murphy on Todays Radio, the ‘Fatia Fata Nkrumah’ composer cited disunity among the highlife musicians as one of the cause.



“We don’t love ourselves as highlife musicians. We don’t collaborate among ourselves,” he stated.



“Everybody has his or her playmate and that doesn’t mean there is unity among us. It is like that everywhere but becoming a united force would have help,” Dada KD added.

He likened the relationship of highlife musicians in the country to that of a forest—which the trees look like they are together until you enter to know that every tree is standing on its own.



Dada KD indicated that it will take a collective role for the Ghanaian music industry to grow.



He further mentioned how some people in the industry sabotaged his works.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.