Daddy Boat releases debut single 'Amen'

‘AMEN’, crooned in high-tempo highlife vein and produced by Lucas, is a Thanksgiving song

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Daddy Boat, known in real life as Emmanuel Boateng has released his debut single, dubbed “AMEN”.

‘AMEN’, crooned in high-tempo highlife vein and produced by Lucas, is a Thanksgiving song asking people to be thankful for what the good God has done and is yet to do in their lives.



Daddy Boat who hails from Jachie Pramso (Kumasi) in the Ashanti region of Ghana has been doing music for a little over a decade and hurtfully blamed “financial constraints” for his delay in hitting the mainstream.



Speaking to hotfmghana.com, Daddy Boat accentuated that,” Hardships almost swallowed my talent until God touched my manager RAKO’s heart”.

According to him, he believes ‘AMEN’ would empower those who are weak, spiritually and physically and also restore their hope.



With God’s help, good songs, seriousness, perseverance and humility, Daddy Boat is braced to storm.