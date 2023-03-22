Daddy Lumba is a music god - Kwadwo Obeng Barima

Daddy Lumba and Kwadwo Obeng Barima

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Ghanaian Gospel musician Kwadwo Obeng Barima alias KOB, has eulogized highlife legend Daddy Lumba as a god of music.

According to the young and motivational singer, Daddy lumba whose music has inspired a lot of people over 3 decades, is still impacting lives with his craft.



The Gyae Su hitmaker also acclaimed that, if all of Daddy Lumba's songs were in English, he would have been the Bob Marley of 'our time'.



He said, "I'm hoping to do a collaboration with Daddy Lumba, and I know if he listens to my songs, he will love my music-writing skills and invite me for collaboration."



"It will be a privilege to do a song with Daddy Lumba and am looking forward to doing a Remix of my Gospel song "Ebuburo Nkosua" with him. He is the only artiste in Ghana, no matter the genre of music you do, he is always incomparable."

KOB made this known in an exclusive interview with Silvalady on her Aben Wo Ha Show on DL 106.9 FM.



Kwadwo Obeng Barima is known to have released great back-to-back songs like Awieye ne Asem featuring OJ, Aseda featuring Yaw Sarpong and Mark Anim Wirenkyi, Modinbo, Gyae Su, and a host of other great songs. He already has two albums to his music credit.



Check out the interview below



