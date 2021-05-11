Daddy Lumba is an institution - Oheneba Kissi

Oheneba Kissi, Highlife star

Highlife star, Oheneba Kissi has described his colleague HighLife musician Charles Kojo Fosu commonly known as Daddy Lumba as an institution that young musicians musician must learn from in order to succeed.

Daddy Lumba, born and raised in a village called Nsuta Amangoase in the Sekyere Central District, near Mampong in the Ashanti Region is regarded as one of the greatest Ghanaian musicians of all time. Daddy Lumba is a household name as he has close to four decades of industry experience.



Speaking in an interview with Roman Fada on Atinka FM Saturday, the ‘ABC of Love’ composer and singer, Oheneba Kissi praised his colleague for his outstanding performance and contributions to the Ghana music industry and even the whole African continent.



The early stage of the Ghana music industry was characterized and dominated by bands and groups. Daddy Lumba is one of the few Ghanaian music icons who did not play band for a long time or owned a band but has been able to survive, built an outstanding brand and a remarkable legacy in music and life in general.

Oheneba Kissi, who is also one of the topmost HighLife musicians in the country said in the interview that, “Daddy Lumba is a complete definition of a musician. He is an excellent writer, composer, singer and great performer. He has produced so many timeless masterpieces.”



His music has evolved over the years to reflect the changes in taste and demands for music; he can currently be described as a contemporary highlife artist. Daddy Lumba has won several Ghana Music Awards and other excellence awards and continue to appeal to the young and old.