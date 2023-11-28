Daddy Lumba is the greatest artiste of all time - Ras Kuuku declares

Ras Kuuku and Daddy Lumba

Ghanaian Reggae/ Dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, has declared music legend Daddy Lumba as the greatest Ghanaian musician of all time.

According to him, no other artiste has been able to match up to the talent of Daddy Lumba.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Power FM, Ras Kuuku argued that Daddy Lumba is the greatest artist in Ghana, considering his voice, style of music, and melody.



“Daddy Lumba is the greatest artiste in Ghana; there's no doubt about that. The biggest ever, consider his voice, his style of music, and his melody. If you think about it, Daddy Lumba is the best,” he said.



When asked how he came about that opinion, he said, “This isn’t my opinion, it's a fact, nobody can get to his level,”



He clarified that he wasn’t throwing jabs at any other artistes but insisted that other artistes are equally hardworking and have made strides with their careers. However, he insisted that the title still stands with Daddy Lumba.



“I am not saying the artistes are not working, but the fact is, Daddy Lumba is the GOAT. Nobody has his voice, nobody has his style. Nobody has his musical talent. It’s a God-given talent,” he said.

Daddy Lumba, whose real name is Charles Kwadwo Fosu, has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian music scene since the 1980s and is known for his unique voice and style.



He has released numerous albums and is celebrated for his contributions to the highlife genre, blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with modern influences.



Some of his well-known songs include "Aben Wo Ha," "Sika Asem," "Yentie Obiaa," and "Adom."



Daddy Lumba has won several awards for his musical achievements, and his music continues to be popular both in Ghana and among the Ghanaian diaspora.



