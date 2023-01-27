Daddy Lumba pays courtesy call on Dampare

Daddy Lumba paid a visit IGP Akufo Dampare

Highlife musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has paid a visit to the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), George Akufo-Dampare.

In a couple of pictures that have since gone viral, Mr. Dampare was seen exchanging pleasantries with the highlife singer.



In one of the photos, the two who seemed like the best of friends hugged each other passionately.



Although the intent of his visit is unknown, netizens said it could be linked to his feud with Great Ampong.



Daddy Lumba thronged the IGP’s office holding hands with an unidentified lady.

Checkout the posts below







EB/AE