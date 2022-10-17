1
Daddy Lumba’s manager, Roman Fada ties the knot

Lumba Manager And Wife.png Roman Fadda and his newly wedded wife

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: Yeboah Gilbert

Atinka FM’s drive time show “Atinka Drive”, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, affectionately called “Roman Fada,” tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Maame Akosua Serwaa Akoto, over the weekend.

Roman Fada is also the host of Atinka FM’s Saturday’s “Adadamu” where he speaks with music legends and celebrities.

The star-studded ceremony took place at the plush Dor-Events Center at North Kaneshie in Accra.

Some celebrities spotted at the event were Obaapa Christy, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Mercy Aseidu, Philipa Baafi, SP Kofi Sarpong, and Maame Korea.

The clergy was also represented by Mamalistic Mama, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the Rev. Abiam Danso, and Pastor Mrs. Selina Baidoo.

The former MP for Manhyia North, Collins Amankwa, and renowned Fetish Priest, Kwaku Bonsam, were also present.

The President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, also graced the occasion.

The Managing Director for Atinka Media Village, Aida Hamah, the News Editor for Atinka Media Village, Isaac Nuamah Yeboah, the Missing Children Documentary Anchor, Regina Asamoah, and the staff of Atinka also showed love to their colleague by gracing the occasion.

