Daddy Lumba supports viral ‘mad man’ spotted singing his ‘Makra mo’ song

A viral video of a supposed mentally unstable man singing Daddy Lumba’s song has caught the attention of the celebrated highlife musician.

Earlier at a gathering of Daddy Lumba’s ‘Fantasy Club’ members, the young man, identified as ‘Yaw’, was spotted around singing the popular ‘Makra mo’ song.



He was captured passionately singing the song and other Lumba hits tracks word-for-word.



Intrigued by the development, the Fantasy Club members invited him on stage, handed him a microphone and he put up an impressive performance.



Touched by his performance, they cleaned him up, gave him new clothes and some food.



Excerpts of the incident went viral on social media amidst calls for Daddy Lumba to react.

Daddy Lumba heeded the calls and issued a statement via his verified Facebook handle.



He acknowledged the fact that even in that state, the young man could find solace in his music.



“I have been receiving calls and messages over the trending videos of a differently abled man singing my song, ‘Makra mo’. I was very much touched, witnessing someone, even in the midst of his struggles, finding solace in my music. And this is why I do what I do, to touch even the unexpected soul regardless their circumstances or challenges.



"I am always grateful that the almighty God has used my music as a vessel to heal, uplift and bring people together. Thank you all for allowing my music into your lives and as long as I have breath, I will continue inspiring you,” he wrote on Facebook



In a video making the rounds on social media, Lumba met the said man for a chat during which the fan disclosed issues pertaining to his life.

The 28-year-old disclosed having a passion and interest in football disclosing that he has once trained with the likes of ‘Hearts of Lions’ and was once a member of the MTN Soccer Academy.



He also dispelled claims that he is mentally ill.



“I am not mad. If I were, I wouldn’t be sitting here being interviewed by you. I was once with the MTN Soccer Academy, I’ve trained with Hearts of Lions and so on.



"I was thinking about life. I had even just returned from jogging and if you take a closer look, I was still in my training outfit,” he stated.



He also presented an undisclosed amount of money to the young man.









