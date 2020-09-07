Entertainment

Daddy Medikal shows his baby girl, Island to the world

Rapper Medikal and daughter Island

Celebrity couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui have finally showed the world the cute baby the two just had after trying so hard to keep her away from the public’s eye.

Fella was rumored to have given birth a few weeks ago, rumors which were confirmed by Instagram blogger Ronnie is Everywhere that it was a girl.



It is no longer a secret as the couple have shown her finally to the world, and has named her Island Frimpong.