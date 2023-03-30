1
Daddy Tinubu, come and take your son from Ghana - Shatta Wale 'begs' Nigeria's new president

Shatta Wale Professional 23.png Shatta Wale

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Nii Armah Mensah alias Shatta Wale has launched an appeal via Twitter asking that Nigerian president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu comes to fetch him.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king jokingly premises his call on the fact that "everyone says I look like you," adding "so please come and take your son from Ghana ok lol."

He goes on to promise to perform one of his songs for the new president who incidentally was celebrating his 71st birthday on March 29.

His post was accompanied by a portrait of Tinubu and a photo of himself wearing a blue agbada - three-piece traditional attire worn in northern Nigeria and some parts of the southwest where Tinubu hails from.

The full post read: "You excellency everyone says I look like you ,so please come and take your son from Ghana ok lol … They always say my father won’t come for me ,so please come for me so perform for u one of my songs. Thank you My president ,May you live long Dad."

Tinubu was declared winner of Nigeria's February 25, 2023 election beating off competition from Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

The two contenders are currently in court seeking to annul Tinubu's victory whiles the outgoing Muhammadu Buhari government continues transition talks with Tinubu's team towards an inauguration slated for May 2023.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
