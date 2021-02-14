Dag Heward Mills officiates at pastor’s wedding, does same for daughter 27 years later

Bishop Dag Heward Mills blessing the marriage 27 years ago

There has been a social media stir as photos of Bishop Dag Heward Mills, founder of Lighthouse Chapel is seen officiating a pastor’s daughter’s wedding 27 years after doing same for the Pastor.

The Pastor known as @BrotherMighty on Twitter shared a post saying that in 1973, his marriage was officiated by Bishop Dag Heward Mills in a small living room with a handful of people.



In the photo he posted, Bishop Dag is seen looking very young and standing behind a pulpit and as he joins the young couple in matrimony.



The Pastor expressed shock that Bishop Dag has done the same thing for his daughter this year.

He also expressed how thankful he was to God and to Bishop Dag.



Twitter users welcomed the wonder story with many people acknowledging what a blessing and testimony this story is.



