Dam spillage: Afia Schwarzenegger berates Church of Pentecost

Afia Schwarzenegger is a Ghanaian Comedienne, Socialite

Afia Schwarzenegger has claimed that after constantly advocating and calling out institutions to donate to the Mepe flood victims, some churches including the Church of Pentecost have started doing the right thing.

The controversial comedienne labeled the Pentecost church shameless while querying why they were initially dragging their feet.



In a post on her Instagram page, Afia said but for her constant criticisms, the situation wouldn’t have been any different.



Afia made these comments while expressing that the country will be in for doom the very moment she stops advocating for the right things.



Touting herself as the brave mouthpiece of citizens, Afia said, "After screaming and yelling, the church of Prison oh sorry Pentecost did what was expected of them a long time ago. Anyway better late than never... still waiting for the rest of the shameless wicked children of God to act.



"If your church is NOT giving... Leave that shrine!!!! Ps: The day I Queen Afia Schwarzenegger stop talking about social issues in Ghana, that day will be the beginning of doom days in this Umofia. Mark my words!!!!!."





Background



Afia Schwarzenegger has since been calling out high-profile personalities and organizations who are yet to reach out to the flood victims.



She previously called out Pastor Mensah Otabil and Archbishop Duncan Williams for their silence on the issue.



Afia also recently dared the East Legon Executive Club members to donate double the items presented by popular businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, to the victims.



