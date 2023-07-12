Damilola Adegbite reveals reasons behind marriage breakdown with Chris Attoh

Popular Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, has opened up about the reasons behind the breakdown of her marriage to her Ghanaian colleague, Chris Attoh.

Damilola and Chris, who initially connected on the set of the popular Nigerian soap opera, 'Tinsel,' tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ghana in 2015, following the birth of their son in 2014.



Unfortunately, the couple went their separate ways in September 2017.



During a conversation with esteemed media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Damilola disclosed that her marriage ended because "love is not enough."



She elaborated, stating, "Love is just one aspect you need when considering spending your life with someone. But it is not the sole determining factor."



The talented actress emphasized that she has no regrets about the divorce from her ex-husband.

Damilola also explained that her respect for Chris Attoh stems solely from the fact that he is the father of their son.







ADA/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







