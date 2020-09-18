5
Damilola flaunts her newly acquired Range Rover

Chris Attohs Ex Wife Damilola Adegbite Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite

Fri, 18 Sep 2020 Scource: gossips24.com

The ex-wife of Ghanaian movie star, Chris Attoh known in the showbiz scenes as Damilola is the latest celeb to join the Range Rover gang.

In a short video sighted on her Instagram page by Gossips24.com, the mother of one and entrepreneur was captured flaunting her neatly-made manicure in her Range Rover.

Chris and Damilola were paired as a couple in the M-NET hit series Tinsel. They extended their romance off the screens and got married in 2014 in a private marriage ceremony but went on their separate ways two years after marriage.

The ex-celebrity couples produced a son during their period of marriage named Brain.

Fresh mani ????

