Dampare, Sefa Kayi, Alban Bagbin were forced to leave Spintex due to heavy traffic - Abeiku Santana

Alban Bagbin, IGP Dampare and Kwame Sefa Kayi

Media personality, Abeiku Santana, has disclosed how the heavy traffic situation on the Spintex road has coerced prominent personalities in Ghana to relocate to different areas.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford SumanI Bagbin, and veteran media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi are among the people who moved from Spintex to settle in different areas to get rid of the heavy traffic.



He indicated that a lot of residents at Spintex have complained about the traffic situation in the area, but it appears nothing fruitful has come out of it.



He disclosed the information during a discussion on Okay FM about the traffic situation at Spintex that has created problems in the area for the residents.



“IGP Dampare used to stay there [Spintex], but due to traffic issues, he has moved. Chairman General, Kwame Sefa Kayi also used to live there, but he later moved due to the traffic. Speaker Alban Bagbin is also part of those who moved from there. It is not just them; a lot of people have relocated to different places,” he said.



The traffic situation on Spintex Road has been a major concern for residents who have lodged numerous complaints for the government to come to their aid.

However, it is yet to be seen if the government and authorities in charge of roads will take action to curb the situation.



SB/BB