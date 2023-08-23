Dan Lartey awarded Best Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year at MOGA 23

Daniel Lartey

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

CEO of Remedi Entertainment Daniel Lartey won the Best Gospel Artiste Manager at the third edition of the Modern Gospel Awards which took place at the National Theatre on August 19, 2023.

Dan Lartey is a music promoter, music researcher, writer and Head of Entertainment at XYZ BROADCASTING.



He has worked with many artistes as a promoter, including Daddy Lumba, Great Ampong, Joyce Blessing, and Danso Abeam, among others.



Mr Lartey currently works with Rosey Musiq, Dinah Hammond and Daddy Boat as a promoter and manages Mama Boat, Michael Magnus Mensah, Papa Owura, Elizabeth Turkson, Yaw Winna and Mel Blakk (Afrobeat artiste).

Dan is loved by all in the Gospel industry for his humility and love for the industry.



In terms of music research, Dan Lartey works with most of the prestigious music and media awards schemes in Ghana which includes VGMA.