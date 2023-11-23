Dance makes a lot of money - Afronita

Ghanaian Afrobeats dancer, Afronita

Popular Ghanaian Dance artist and member of DWP Academy, Danita Akosua Adomaa Yeboah, also known as Afronita, has revealed that there is a massive influx of individuals switching to Afrodance due to its lucrativeness.

Speaking in a Q&A session with TV3, Afronita, when asked if being a professional dancer is enough to pay the bills, revealed that they [dancers] do make a lot of money.



“We've made enough money from dance. I mean, dance is very lucrative,” she said.



Afronita also predicted a bright future for dance in Ghana and Africa, given the increasing interest in Afro-dance. She noted that people who were previously in other ventures are now switching to Afro-dance.



“With the future of dance in Ghana and even in Africa, it's very bright because now everyone is hopping on Afro. Like, every single person wants to try Afro-dance. You find people that were doing ballet now switching to Afro. People who were doing Hip-Hop now want to learn Afro. That's a new thing, and it's the future," she said.



She further explained that she and a lot of other African dancers have played a significant part in the influence of dance on the international community. Adding that, many individuals come to the country to learn dance due to the African dance fraternity.



“I feel like Ghana has played, like, a very big role because people travel all the way from European countries like Asia just to come here and learn dance. It shows our influence is very wide, and we are pushing out the Ghanaian culture. It means a lot to us,” she said.

