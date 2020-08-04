Entertainment

Dancegod Lloyd: Ghanaian dancer with crew featured in Beyonce's 'Black Is King' film

American singer Beyonce (L), and Dancegod Lloyd

Popular Ghanaian dancer known as Dancegod Lloyd has featured on Beyonce's latest project. Apart from Shatta Wale sweeping attention on social media over his 'Already' music video with Beyonce, Lloyd, has also announced that he featured in the 'Black Is King' music film Beyonce is set to release today.

Taking to social media, the excited Ghanaian dancer who is a co-founder of a dance crew in Ghana, wrote "this one be heavy, a big win for @dwpacademy, a big win for Ghana. We featured in #BlackIsKing".



Lloyd's post which comes with an old video of him teasing himself of how he would react if Beyonce ever features him in her music video. To that, he wrote, "thoughts become things". It is however yet to be known which video exactly Lloyd and his crew featured in.

Dance sensation, DanceGod Llyod doing what he does best Nevertheless, it's definitely a big win for the young talented dancer and his crew. Check out his post below.

