Dancegod Llyod’s manager goes after him

Popular Ghanaian dancer, DancegodLloyd and his manager, Quables

Dancegod Lloyd’s manager, Quables, has stormed Twitter with a long thread of shots fired at the dancer.

This comes after reports that Llyod had parted ways with the academy following a misunderstanding he had with him (Quables).



It was said that Dancegod, who is a co-founder of the ‘Dance With a Purpose’ (DWP) Academy, had not been on good terms with his other partners before rumours of his exit.



The rumours intensified when he was absent on stage while the team played their role as backup dancers for American singer, Usher, at the Global Citizen Concert.



In a quest to address issues relating to his absence at the event, Dancegod took to social media to dispel a narrative by his co-founder, Afrobeats, that he had traveled for an equally important assignment in Nigeria.



“Don’t let anyone lie to you. Don’t let them lie to you. I have done what I can do and the rest is up to them. People are ungrateful and they will always be ungrateful. Remember that,” Dancegod Lloyd emphasized in a Tik Tok live video.



But after a long silence on the many happenings in their camp, Dancegod Lloyd’s manager has finally opened up.

Quables bitterly lamented the fact that he had sacrificed a lot to make things work, only for Dancegod to quit at this crucial point.



“You wanna ride solo ? cool! The team stays together and will fly high. If you want to be back, we are open to that too. Bruh I quit my job and career years ago to focus on your dreams.Who does that? I never wanted any recognition or fame or whatsoever. I just wanted to stay in the background for you to take the shine with everything! And today you want do me Yawa! God be my judge. 7 yrs and he said I did nothing!



"I am really really tired; you can’t lie on my name and people out there be thinking I did you wrong. When you are the problem! I need a lot of patience to not let loose, bcos if I do, people go wea,” parts of the tweets read.



He also confirmed that Dancegod Lloyd has gotten himself a new manager.



“Wish the new manager started with you back then!”



Read the full post below:

I feel sorry for you ! — The Advertising Titan (@Quables) October 8, 2022

You wanna ride solo ? cool???? !



The team stays together and will fly high .



If you want to be back we are open to that too. — The Advertising Titan (@Quables) October 8, 2022

Bruh I quit my job and career years ago to focus on your dreams.



Who does that ? I never wanted any recognition or fame or whatsoever. I just wanted to stay in the background for you to take the shine with everything ! And today you want do me Yawa !



God be my judge . — The Advertising Titan (@Quables) October 8, 2022

I am really really tired, you can’t lie on my name and people out there be thinking I did you wrong .



When you are the problem !



I need a lot of patience to not let loose, bcos if I do, people go weak. — The Advertising Titan (@Quables) October 8, 2022

You calling the kids ungrateful, who is the ungrateful one here ? — The Advertising Titan (@Quables) October 8, 2022

I knew this day was coming, but didn’t think it will be soon ! — The Advertising Titan (@Quables) October 8, 2022

The reals know the truth and know what I did and sacrificed! — The Advertising Titan (@Quables) October 8, 2022

Wish the New Manager started with you back then ! — The Advertising Titan (@Quables) October 8, 2022