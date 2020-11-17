Dancehall act Kaakie welcomes baby girl

Dancehall act, Kaakie

Popular dancehall act Kaakie who gave us hits like Too Much, Toffee, and many others are said to have put to bed a bouncing baby girl.

The dancehall act took a break from the music scene to concentrate on her nursing career some years back which hurt most of her fans and music lovers.



A few months ago the dancehall act got married beautifully to her now-husband and it was a ceremony that took over the news in the country.



According to blogger GH Kwaku, the dancehall act has welcomed a beautiful baby girl, a post he made on his Instagram page and congratulated the singer as well.

Post below;



