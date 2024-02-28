DangerCapsule: KiDi to release new song with limited customized bikinis

KiDi

Source: Maxwell Amoofia, Contributor

KiDi, a multiple award-winning act, is serving a double dose of excitement to his fans with his latest single dubbed ‘Danger’.

Ahead of the February 29 release, the singer, through his #SwimsbyKiDi outlet, is giving away customized bikini wear, DangerCapsule, to 30 lucky female fans.



This initiative is a collaboration between swimsuit brand #SwimsbyDidi and KiDi aimed at appreciating the uniqueness and beauty of women, especially African ladies.



The game-changing project is expected to enhance the singer’s engagement with ardent fans and make them a key part of the February release.



‘Danger’, produced by sensational beat maker, Blaisebeatz, is an Afrobeats banger setting the tone for the year as KiDi readies his next studio album.

The platinum-selling artiste accompanies the tune with a thrilling visualizer that screams of irresistible lust.



The production, coupled with sweet vocals, would surely get fans in the groove.



