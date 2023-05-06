Daniel Agyin eyes Greater Accra Musiga Chair

Daniel Agyin is a Gospel artiste

Source: Goldmann Agyin, Contributor

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) on Tues­day, August 8, will hold the regional and na­tional elections of the union’s National Election Committee (NEC).

With a few months to the elections, one of the contestants who is a gospel artiste, Daniel Agyin, has appealed to members of the music community to vote for him as the Greater Accra Musiga Chairman.



In an interview with The Specta­tor Agoro, Mr Daniel Agyin, who is also known in showbiz circles as Goldmann, said he has been nominated in the same category with one of the Tagoe Sisters and other contestants.



“This is a competitive group, there­fore, I plead with the union to throw its support behind me to help me secure this position,” the official ambassador of Texas Gospel Music and Excellence Award for Africa, pleaded.



The aspiring Greater Accra Chair­man said, during his tenure as the Deputy Director of Gospel Music, he managed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) and Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards (TGMEA) to have exchange programmes for the two groups.



“I have served on several awards boards around the globe, was part of the selection committee for An­nual Antigua Barbuda Gospel Music and Media – Awards (ABGMA),” he stated.

Goldmann has won many awards, including the 2020 International Singer Song­writers Association’s Male Rising Star of the year, Best Male Vocalist and Best Songwriter of the year in 2019 at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.



He is the first African Gospel artiste to appear on the cover of the June 2022 edition of the official magazine for the Gospel Choice Music Awards, GCMA XChange.



Goldmann has also had many nominations in the USA and has been nominated twice for the Inde­pendent National Gospel Music Awards (INGOMA).



According to the Gospel artiste, he is the only Ghanaian musician on AMC, Alternative Man­agement & Marketing Group reaching the world one. (A Chicago based manage­ment group).



“This is a deal I have signed for 2 years and there are other artistes such as Detroit Youth Choir that has appeared on the American Got Talent Show,” he said.

Goldmann who hails from the Eastern Region said he was saved through music in 1996.



“I was in the choir from then till 2000 when I produced my maiden album, ‘Captain Jesus’ which was launched three years later,” he recalled.



According to him, his music has paved the way for him to par­ticipate in many projects, some being part of a drug abuse cam­paign, a project aimed at funding world hunger organised by the International Singer Songwriters Association amongst others.



The Gospel artiste has also released interesting songs like Ayeyindwom, Asem and Nyame Adom among others