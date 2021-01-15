Dark Suburb releases visuals for ‘Kelewele’ song

Ghanaian rock music band, Dark Suburb, has released visuals for its new song titled Kelewele.

The group, well known for its anonymous masquerade looks, has been influential in projecting Africa on the global map and its new song is no different from projects it has embarked on in the past.



The new song is inspired by an African snack called Kelewele; spicy sliced fried plantain. Kelewele can be eaten along with beans or waakye, or whichever meal one wants to combine it with.



The video of the new song is portrayed in animation, describing how Africans have neglected their favourite foods to settle for foreign diets which are very detrimental to their health.

The concept of the animated video was inspired by Dark Suburb along with Bertil Tobby Svanekiaer and Nii Ofei-Kyei Dodoo.



Watch video below:



