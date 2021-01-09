Darkest day in my life; pain of your death is unbearable – Becca reacts to her mum’s demise

Becca with her late mom

Award-winning songstress Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong known popularly as Becca has reacted to the death of her mother Madam Julie Oti.

Madam Julie Oti was reported dead on January 8.



She is said to have died after a short illness which has not been readily disclosed.

The singer who does not have a good relationship with her mother reacting to her death said “One of the darkest days of my life. I just lost My mom



Madam Julie Oti following a very brief illness. This shock and pain is unbearable and the family would like to beg for understanding and respect of our privacy during this difficult time to moan”.