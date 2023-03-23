Darkoo channels her feminine power in new photos

Rapper, Darkoo

Nigerian-born British rapper, Darkoo, on Thursday published some 'unrecognizable' photos of herself looking saucy in feminine clothing which hasn't been her style in a long time.

The female rapper who has been tagged a 'tom boy' is not only known for her hit songs and rap prowess. When it comes to making fashion statements, Darkoo takes things a step further.



In her latest Instagram post, she ditched her signature look to rock blond hair extensions. Her flawless makeup was one that caught attention.



Darkoo who was on her 'worst' behaviour showed skin in a mini pink skirt that was complimented with a fishnet crop top.



Fans of the rapper showered her with accolades for her ability to rock both male and female clothing effortlessly.



Darkoo who was captured with singer, Ayar Starr got music lovers anticipating a collaboration sometime soon.



The rapper has worked with a number of Ghanaian artistes including Smallgod and Camidoh who featured her on the remix of 'Sugarcane' in 2022.

