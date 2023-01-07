2
Menu
Entertainment

Darkovibes escapes death in an accident

Darkovibes2.png Darkovibes was involved in an accident on the Tema- Accra Motorway

Sat, 7 Jan 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, known professionally as Darkovibes, is thankful for his life after surviving a ghastly accident.

Though details of the crash remains sketchy, the musician revealed the incident happened on the Tema-Accra motorway.

He was reportedly dodging potholes on the stretch when he bumped into one and burst his tyre.

He shared a video of his badly damaged saloon car which had it’s right tyre completely shattered.

“It was a very close one,” he tweeted as he called on the necessary authorities to fix the deathtrap road.

Meanwhile, two persons reportedly lost their lives on the same stretch yesterday when a driver lost control and crashed into an articulator truck.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father
Ken Must Go MPs tricked me - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu