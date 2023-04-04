0
Darkovibez reflects on his learning experience during a break from music

Darkovibes2.png Ghanaian musician, Darkovibes

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, popularly known as Darkovibes, has recently shared insights on his hiatus from music production.

During an interview with Sammy Kay, he explained that he took a break to gain a better understanding of himself and the music market.

Darkovibez stressed the significance of dominating the market, which he believes is essential for an artist's success.

"I wasn't producing songs for a while, but it was a spectacular learning experience for me. It was about finding myself, knowing the market that I am into, dominating the market, and stuff like that," he said.

He stated that the past few years have been revealing and enlightening for him, and he now feels prepared to re-enter the music industry.

"I've learned a lot in these years, and this year I'm feeling motivated to jump back in," he remarked.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
