Darkua’s new single 'Amalelor' says goodbye to cheating boyfriend

Singer Darkua

Ghanaian/Nigerian fast-rising Afrofusion artiste Naa Darkua Chinonye Wristberg known in the spotlight as Darkua has released her debut single for the year “Amalelor” produced by Viqtorioz.

“Amalelor” which literally translates from Ga (Ghanaian local dialect) as “liar”, is about a young lady who is committed to a relationship but is later finding out his boyfriend is cheating on her with a lady he calls “his Bestie”.



In the song, Darkua sings about “a young guy” who takes no regard in treating his girlfriend nice “stumping on her heart” regardless of the love she has for her. The song was inspired by the real-life experiences of people close to the Artist.



In 2019 Darkua released her debut single “E Dey Pain” which launched her professional music career. Darkua started singing at the young age of 4, at school. She had music classes and that was when she realized that she could sing. Despite never thinking of making a full-time career, Darkua’s mum brought it to her attention to consider it. But she said Darkua had to finish university first. Darkua had to put school on hold to pursue her career in music.



Speaking about the support from her family, Darkua said, “My siblings helped me sometimes. It wasn’t an easy one for my mum to accept that I didn’t want to go to university because of music. But then, she finally understood and became super supportive after she saw how serious I was with it. She’s been very very supportive ever since and that’s what has kept me going.“



Darkua’s diverse sound stems from her love of music of all kinds and is heavily influenced by artists ranging from Rihanna, Jorja Smith, Bob Marley, Efya and Burna boy. These also play a key role in her sound, where Darkua is an all-around artiste.

With her career taking off smoothly, Darkua has performed on numerous stages including Echo House “Tidal Rave”, Social Media Week and Chalewote Festival.



Darkua has also lead key campaign performances including Rare Disease Day 2021 and International Women’s Day all in 2021.



