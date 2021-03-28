Date, venue for Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 edition to be announced

Ghana Music Awards UK

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards UK have indicated that they are bouncing back with the 2021 edition of the awards.

In an Instagram post captured by Attractive Mustapha, the Chief Executive Officer of the awards mentioned that all is set for the official date of the awards to be announced soon.



The Ghana Music Awards UK is largely a people's choice awards scheme that brings together people within the music industry both in Ghana and UK and also expands the development of the Ghanaian entertainment industry into the international market for global recognition of Ghanaian creative works.



The Award which is in its 4th edition was not held last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



The majority of people within the Ghanaian creative industry and patrons of Ghanaian music in the diaspora especially have been wondering when the awards scheme will bounce back but the organizers in an Instagram post revealed that they are ready to serve the industry with the 2021 edition.

Currently, there are different laws and measures being put in place in UK, which is equally affecting events so one can not tell if the 2021 edition will go virtual or will be organized in accordance with the COVID-19 measures in the UK.



See the post below:



