Daud releases new single 'Blessings' off upcoming EP

Cover of Daud's new single, Blessings

Ghanaian musician Daud Agyeman who is popularly known in musical circles as Daud has released his much anticipated single ‘Blessings‘ on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

The song which was produced by J_Tunzgh doubles as his first official single as well as the first single off his upcoming EP.



When asked about what inspired the song, Daud says the songs were mainly inspired by the challenges he has faced in his musical journey thus far and how things seem to be turning around for good.



The lyrics of the songs feature the artist expressing gratitude for what he terms “Blessings” and is quoted at saying “now they see me them dey call my name” referring to people who might have treated him unfairly in the past but due to his newfound progress are trying to reach out to him.

The song is available on musical platforms such as AppleMusic, iTunes, Audiomack and is expected to be accompanied by some visuals soon.



