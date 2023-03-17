Daughter of former NDC National Vice Chairman ties the knot in a private ceremony

Some images from the wedding

Daughter of former National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Said Sinare, Enam Sinare, has recently exchanged vows with Mohammed Abdul Kabir Abdul Salam in a glamorous private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The wedding was a beautiful and intimate affair that showcased the couple's love and commitment to each other.



In some videos shared by Live_weddings_with_kwaku on Instagram, the bride looked stunning in her shiny white gown that perfectly accentuated her beauty and grace while her ceremony took place in an exclusive setting with only a select few guests in attendance.



Capturing the beauty and splendour of the wedding, the bride's mother, Hajia Sinare, was spotted praying for her daughter and covering her face with a veil before walking up to her husband.



The groom, Mohammed Abdul Kabir Abdul Salam, looked dashing in his flamboyant kaftan, which he matched with a hat.



Enam's father, Alhaji Sinare, was also present, dressed in a white kaftan embellished with beautiful yellow designs, while her sister, Habiba Sinare, looked stunning in a white dress, showing her support and love for her sibling.

In another video, the couple changed into their second outfits, with Enam looking radiant and bright in gold and the groom looking handsome in a matching outfit.





ADA/OGB